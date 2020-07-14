MoP council discuss key projects, issues

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC July 7, 2020 The Municipality of Pontiac had their monthly meeting take place on July 7, holding it via Zoom video conference. Public questions The meeting began with Mayor Joanne Labadie taking questions from the public. Those residents who had submitted questions via email were given access to the meeting so that they could listen to the mayor’s answers live. There were a total of 17 different questions from six residents. One question was about the status of . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.