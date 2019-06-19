MoP hosts family picnic

LUSKVILLE June 15, 2019 On June 15, about 150 eager kids and their parents attended the Municipality’s 5th annual Family Picnic, organized by Pontiac Parents of the Municipality of Pontiac (PMP) in collaboration with Group Action Jeunesse (GAJ). The rainy day didn’t in the slightest deter anyone’s enthusiasm: the Bouncy Castle was its usual hit, where damp if not soaked kids thoroughly enjoyed their outdoors activity, and the Municipality’s firefighting team put on their always-appealing show outside.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.