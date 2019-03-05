MOP Mayor’s comments

Dear Editor, What is wrong with our mayor? First, in last week’s article, Mayor Labadie claims there are over 4,000 residences “subsidizing” businesses in the municipality. However, according to the 2016 census, there are only 2,664 private dwellings. She indicated that council felt the residents were supplementing the businesses. When asked at the special meeting how the residents were supplementing the businesses, she replied that Gavan’s Hotel in Quyon used a higher amount of water.

