MoP residents upset with compost plan

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC Sept. 26, 2018

On Sept. 17, the Municipality of Pontiac announced a campaign in partnership with the municipalities of Cantley and Chelsea to spread awareness about the upcoming implementation of door-to-door compost pickup.

The announcement was met with opposition from several residents who were upset that the municipality will go ahead with door-to-door pickup instead of at-home composting.

The municipality launched a survey in March 2017 to gauge the preferences of residents on the topic of at-home versus door-to-door composting.

The Quebec government has set ambitious targets to phase out all organic waste from landfills by 2020.

As a result, municipalities have to implement composting programs to divert organic waste from landfills.

Depending on the population size of the municipality, the threshold for how much organic waste that needs to be diverted varies.

