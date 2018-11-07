MoP “surprised” by Alary Road cost

Chris Lowrey

MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Nov. 7, 2018

Municipality of Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie said that municipal staff were surprised by the $612,393 price tag for repairs to Alary Road.

A massive chunk of the road was washed out last October during a torrential downpour. A 15-foot-deep gap – at least 20 feet wide – separates the remainder of the road.

“It certainly surprised us,” Labadie said of the dollar figure attached to the repairs. “We had costed it out at about half that price.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me