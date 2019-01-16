More language woes for Anglophones

Last week, the provincial government took a firm stance as champions of the French language.

Were they celebrating Francophone art and culture? Announcing funds for French-language schools and institutions?

No.

They were urging the Hospital in Lachute to put a stop to an egregious violation of the law: English words.

Locals were understandably upset when the Office québécoise de la langue française ordered the hospital to remove all English signage in December, with the actions carried out last week. Under the law, only institutions that offer the majority of their services in English are allowed any language other than French on their signs.

