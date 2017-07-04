More money for Canada Day



The Equity held a barbeque outside of the Pontiac Printshop on rue Centre in Shawville on June 22, raising a grand total of $560 for the town’s Canada Day celebrations. Caleb Nickerson, left, and Steve Forbes, far right, present councillor Patti Moffatt with the cheque.

