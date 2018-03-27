More than $16 million for Outaouais schools

Chris Lowrey

OUTAOUAIS March 20, 2018

The Outaouais region is set to get more than $16 million from the Quebec government to distribute to local school boards.

The $16.6 million will be distributed amongst the five school boards in the region and the Western Quebec School Board (WQSB) is eligible for nearly $4 million.

The WQSB will be undertaking 11 different projects in seven different schools in the region.

