More than just towing, Lalonde’s Towing continues to expand

ALINA SÉGUIN-HOLMES

SHAWVILLE Oct. 5, 2016

Car broken down at the side of the road? Truck engine stalled? Need help out of a back road ditch? Lalonde’s Towing is the place to call.

Lalonde’s Towing services a large area from Bristol to Bryson, Otter Lake to Portage du Fort, with many back roads in between.

“We do long haul, short haul, police emergency recovery and roadside assistance,” owner Dan Lalonde said. “The towing is 24 hours, 7 days a week, there is always someone on call.”

