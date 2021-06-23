More valley culture on show as video series returns to Pontiac

A small crew and a singer from Chelsea came together at the winery, located in Shawville, to film their eighth episode of Outaouais Live!, a 12-episode show putting a spotlight on art in the Outaouais. The show premiered. . .

After having gone quiet during the pandemic, live music filled The Little Red Wagon Winery once again, though video cameras replaced the usual leisurely audience.

