Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Chelsea singer-songwriter Allysann Mei Foehring warms up by playing some of her original songs while David Irvine sets up the cameras. They were on set at The Little Red Wagon Winery on June 17 to film Outaouais Live!, a show by the 100 Mile Arts Network. The episode will air on July 12.
More valley culture on show as video series returns to Pontiac

Julien St-Jean , ,

EMILY HSUEH

SHAWVILLE June 17, 2021 

After having gone quiet during the pandemic, live music filled The Little Red Wagon Winery once again, though video cameras replaced the usual leisurely audience.

A small crew and a singer from Chelsea came together at the winery, located in Shawville, to film their eighth episode of Outaouais Live!, a 12-episode show putting a spotlight on art in the Outaouais. The show premiered. . .

