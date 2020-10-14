Thursday, October 15, 2020
Road repair work will begin on Oct. 13 starting at the intersection of chemin de la Montagne and chemin Crégheur and stretching for 2.1 km towards Chelsea. The work should last for approximately five weeks.
Highlight News 

Mountain road repairs underway at Crégheur

Emily Hsueh , , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Oct. 13, 2020
Beginning on Oct. 13 and lasting for roughly five weeks, a 2.1 km chunk of chemin de la Montagne will be closed to traffic from chemin Crégheur going towards Chelsea.
The work is part of the second and final phase of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca