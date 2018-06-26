Movement and creation explored at vernissage

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

PORTAGE DU FORT

June 22, 2018

Two new exhibits opened at the Stone School Gallery last week, with the artists offering unique perspectives on the world surrounding them at the season’s first artPontiac vernissage.

Friday’s show kicked off with wine, cheese and plenty to see as guests had the chance to explore the in-momentum nature of an Ontario woman’s work, as well as a bold dive into religion and creation with the watercolour work of a Pontiac resident’s new venture.

Occupying the ground floor of the gallery was Tina Petrovicz, who had her series “An Animated Outlook” on display. Taking the kinetic flow of nature, she described one half of the exhibit as moving through the landscape around her before the second half had a focus on the scenery moving past her.

