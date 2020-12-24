MP Amos talks carbon tax increase, $15 billion climate plan

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Dec. 11, 2020 The federal government announced a $15 billion climate plan on Dec. 11, notably including further increases to the carbon tax after 2022. The federal carbon tax is currently at $30 per tonne right now and is set to increase by $10 a tonne until 2022, when it will then increase by $15 a tonne each year until it hits $170 per tonne in 2030. The plan includes funds to help . . .

