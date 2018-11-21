Dear Editor,

It was very nice to read a story on the wonderful life of Mr. Ellard Perry, featured in last week’s EQUITY.

The Perry family were neighbours of ours growing up. I have fond memories of Saturday morning Kids Club at their home and on hot summer days the Perry family swimming pool was always open to neighbourhood children.

Both my sisters and I cut the lawn there at different points in our lives as well. I cannot overstate how kind and compassionate the Perry family was and continues to be to us.

Mr. Perry’s passing is a stark reminder that life can bring about sadness but I am certain that the many people he has inspired in his lifetime will, like him, bring about positivity to those they encounter.

Once again, my condolences to the Perry family.

Benjamin Woodman, Gatineau, Que.

