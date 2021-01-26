Tuesday, January 26, 2021
News 

MRC celebrates Sylvie Landriault

Emily Hsueh

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC Jan. 20, 2021
At the last Pontiac MRC council meeting on Jan. 20, participants celebrated the contributions of recently retired community leader Sylvie Landriault.
Landriault had been a long-serving member of the MRC investment committee in addition to her integral role over the last 35 years at the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi du Pontiac.
Pontiac Warden Jane Toller presented her with . . .

