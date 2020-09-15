Tuesday, September 15, 2020
The first of several consultation meetings on MRC Pontiac’s Draft Strategic Vision Statement took place on Monday night at the Raymond Johnson Community Centre in Otter Lake, with a handful of attendees. Pictured, Warden Jane Toller addresses the crowd.
MRC consults public on strategic vision

Emily Hsueh

CALEB NICKERSON
OTTER LAKE Sept. 14, 2020
On Monday night, less than ten members of the public met in the Raymond Johnson Community Centre in Otter Lake for a consultation on MRC Pontiac’s Draft Strategic Vision Statement.
The document was first released in February and consultations were supposed to . . .

