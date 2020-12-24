MRC goes green, unveils public charging station

STEPHEN RICCIO
CAMPBELL’S BAY
Dec. 14, 2020
The MRC Pontiac announced the installation of the first public-use electric car charging station in the region in a Dec. 14 press release.
The station is located outside of the MRC’s office in Campbell’s Bay and it complements the electric car that was purchased in 2019 by the MRC. The purchases are . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca