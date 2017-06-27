MRC Pontiac is bike-friendly

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC June 20, 2017

The MRC Pontiac has been recognized by a cycling interest group as a bike-friendly municipality.

Vélo Québec gave the MRC Pontiac an honourable mention for the organization’s mouvement vélosypathique certification program.

Vélo Québec is a provincial organization that has been promoting the use of bicycles for 50 years. The group offers training to cyclists, advocates for bike-friendly development, mobilizes cycling events and develops programs to encourage active transportation.

