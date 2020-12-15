MRC Pontiac remains orange while rest of Outaouais goes red

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Dec. 16, 2020 The Pontiac service area (RLS) went back down to five or less (minimum one) active cases as of Dec. 14, down from eight last week, and has had 50 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Within the RLS, the Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) has had . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca