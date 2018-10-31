Dear Editor,

The MRC Council of Mayors voted unanimously to create an MRC Pontiac Youth Council on Sept. 17, 2018.

We want the youth of the Pontiac to know that their voice is important. We want our youth to see that they have a great future here. To encourage this, we are creating a committee which will serve as a forum for their ideas and discussion.

We hope that the youth will be able to develop plans and priorities to move forward.

For certain issues, we will ask for their opinion and perhaps it would be important to have a monthly report presented from the student who is elected chair of the youth council at our public council meetings.

