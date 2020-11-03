Tuesday, November 3, 2020
A chart provided by MRC environmental coordinator Kari Richardson shows the greenhouse gas emissions from the Pontiac, broken down by municipality. The results can also be compared to the last time such an inventory was conducted, in 2011. Results are in equivalent CO2 emissions.
News 

MRC receives greenhouse gas report

Emily Hsueh , , , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
MRC PONTIAC Oct. 28, 2020 
At the MRC Pontiac Council of Mayors meeting on Oct. 21, Environmental Coordinator Kari Richardson gave a report on the county’s greenhouse gas emissions. 
The MRC had contracted a firm to provide an inventory of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the year 2011, and Richardson’s project was to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca