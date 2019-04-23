Tuesday, April 23, 2019
The Equity
News 

MRC supports proposed landfill

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
CAMPBELL’S BAY April 17, 2019
Following the monthly council of mayors meeting on April 17, Pontiac Warden Jane Toller discussed a presentation made by representatives of the Pontiac Sorting Centre, Raymond Durocher and Gerry Philippe, at the council’s planning meeting.
The sorting centre is awaiting approval from the provincial government for a technical landfill for construction debris, including asbestos.

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.