MRC to clean up mess

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC Oct. 16, 2018

A large pile of illegally dumped garbage on Picanoc Road was discovered by MRC Pontiac staff and images of the mess have angered residents.

The images were posted on the MRC Pontiac social media page and are accompanied by a brief description of the site.

The illegal dumping site contains household garbage, recyclables, appliances, furniture and construction waste.

The garbage was found near the 31 km mark on Picanoc Road.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me