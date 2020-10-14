Municipalities receive COVID-19 expense funding

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Oct. 2, 2020 A joint federal and provincial package of $1.2 million in financial aid is coming to Pontiac municipalities to help compensate for COVID-induced expenses. The aid package will be distributed between MRC Pontiac municipalities as well the Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) and was announced by Mathieu Lacombe, the minister responsible for the Outaouais, on Oct. 2. The question of whether municipalities would receive financial assistance in dealing with extra expenses from COVID-19 was raised by . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca