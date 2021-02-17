Sunday, February 21, 2021
The Municipality of Pontiac council gathered virtually on Feb. 9 for its monthly meeting. The main topics discussed were funding for a beach association, a resolution condemning harassment of elected officials and the upcoming election of the warden, among others.
News Top Story 

Municipality of Pontiac council talk association funding, democracy and warden election

Emily Hsueh , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Feb. 9, 2021
The Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) council held its monthly meeting on Feb. 9, linking up virtually via Zoom as it discussed a variety of topics, including the approval of funding for a Luskville beach association and affirming support for democracy, among others.
Mayor Joanne Labadie and each of the municipality’s six councillors were in attendance for the 7:30 p.m. meeting.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca