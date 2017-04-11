Municipality of Pontiac on flood watch

Chris Lowrey

MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC

April 7, 2017

The Municipality of Pontiac is keeping an eye out for washed-out roads and lending support to residents affected by flooding.

With the milder weather and the recent deluge of rain, a couple of roads in the municipality have washed out.

