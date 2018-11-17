Mustangs lead from the start

DonaldTeuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Nov. 10, 2018

The Maniwaki Mustangs served up a fast-paced game in Shawville on Saturday night, quickly outpacing the Coldwater Ice Wolves to rule the rink all night long as the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League games returned.

Right from the get-go, the Mustangs put up a strong offense while blocking out their opponents, ensuring they’d smoothly skate to another win as they continue their recent winning streak.



