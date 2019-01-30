My dad was an alien

Before becoming a full time farmer my dad tried a variety of jobs. He was born in Greermount, Que. (a mountainous region nine miles north of Shawville) the fourth child in a family of ten.

He helped on the little farm where their main income was maple syrup in the spring. Today the little fields between the mountains are all grown up with natural reforestation. I’m sure the occasional hunter who stumbles through the farm wonders why there are stone piles and stone fences all through the bush.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me