A large group of children gathered at the outdoor rink in Norway Bay on Friday for a last hurrah at the end of March break. Ice technician Tracey Moore said that the usage of the rink has increased this year as she has been posting surface conditions and receiving feedback online.
NB rink a community effort

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
NORWAY BAY March 8, 2019
With one season nearly under her belt, the new ice technician at the Norway Bay outdoor rink is proud of all the work she and her team of volunteers have put in over the past few months.
Tracey Moore said she put her name forward after she heard that no one was taking on the position, even though she had no experience maintaining a rink.

 

