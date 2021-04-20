Thursday, April 22, 2021
Photos submitted by CHIP FM Teachers from École secondaire Sieur de Coulonge joined the strike for better working conditions and increased salary on April 14. Teachers from across the province went on strike from midnight to 9:30 a.m. in hopes of having their voices heard. No agreement has been reached and another strike is scheduled for April 27 from 2:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
News 

Negotiations continue following province-wide teachers’ strike

Emily Hsueh ,

EMILY HSUEH
QUEBEC April 14, 2021
On April 14, teachers from French and English schools across the province took to the streets to strike, making their voices heard in their bid to improve working conditions.
The strike took place from . . .

