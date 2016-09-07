Never too old

Submitted by Mélanie Riendeaul

Mélanie Riendeau and her husband live in Gatineau and own a cottage on Little Thorne Lake in Pontiac. She sent this in to THE EQUITY: It was a beautiful summer and one of our best moments happened last weekend (Aug. 27). We invited neighbours to do some waterskiing. Everybody had lots of fun but one person in particular made quite an impression. At 85, M. Richard Willson (Bill) McMackon skied around the lake and left everyone in total admiration! We knew he was cool for an ‘’old man’’ but this only proves that age is realy just a number!

