Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Above: Employee Jeremie Paquette joined owner Mathieu Comeau on Nov. 20 as they opened their new shop, Les Viandes Butcherboys.
New butcher shop in the Bay

Emily Hsueh ,

MIKE ATHEY
CAMPBELL’S BAY Nov. 20, 2020 
Les Viandes Butcherboys, a new butcher shop in Campbell’s Bay, officially opened its doors to the public on Nov. 20. 
Owner Mathieu Comeau said that he thought a butcher shop was a necessity for the area so . . .

