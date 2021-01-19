New café in downtown Coulonge

CALEB NICKERSON FORT COULONGE Jan. 18, 2021 Visitors to Fort Coulonge may have noticed that there’s a new business in on the main drag, Café Downtown. Located in the heart of the community on rue Baume, the swanky new coffee shop opened its doors for the first time on Monday. Owner Rémi Bertrand said that he was excited to try his hand at a different kind of business. Having worked in the public sector as the director general of MRC Pontiac, and also in real estate, he said that he was hoping to . . .

