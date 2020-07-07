Wednesday, July 8, 2020
The Chutes Coulonge Park is offering discounts of 20 per cent to Pontiac residents from Wednesdays to Fridays in an effort to get local adventurers out of the house. The park also has a new Director General, André Piché, who was hired on in February.
New director, Pontiac discount at the Chutes Coulonge

CALEB NICKERSON
MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT July 8, 2020
A familiar face has returned to the Chutes Coulonge Park in Mansfield and is looking to attract local residents with a sizable discount.
André Piché first started as the aerial park director in 2008, but had a long history in the adventure tourism industry prior to that, having . . .

 

