Wednesday, June 9, 2021
The charger at Familiprix Marc Aufranc pharmacy on Hwy. 148 in Shawville can charge two vehicles, with one cable being reserved for the pharmacy’s own electric delivery vehicle. It costs one dollar per hour to use and drivers simply need to download an app to use it.
Highlight News 

New electric charging service installed at Familiprix

Emily Hsueh

EMILY HSUEH
SHAWVILLE June 9, 2021 

An electric new addition to a Shawville pharmacy is now up and running.

Familiprix recently unveiled a new electric car charging station in their parking lot. It was officially open to the public on June 3, said pharmacy owner Marc Aufranc . . .

