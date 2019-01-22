New fire truck for Bristol Fire Department

CALEB NICKERSON

BRISTOL Jan. 17, 2019

The Bristol Fire Department is happy to have a new set of wheels in the garage, the result of several years of fundraising efforts by the community.

Chief Kevin Kluke, along with Mayor Brent Orr and several other members of the department were on hand Jan. 17 to show off the shiny new vehicle.

“It’s a rescue truck that hauls all the equipment,” Kluke explained, adding that the truck has the capacity to carry seven firefighters along with all the necessary clothing and gear. It also has an onboard generator and serves as a command centre when the crew is out on a call.

