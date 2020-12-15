Saturday, December 19, 2020
Pattie Klus poses with her children’s book, The Adventurers of Auntie Pasta. It was published on Dec. 6 and it is the first book Klus has published. She hopes to write more kids’ books in the future.
News 

New kids’ book hits the market

Emily Hsueh

EMILY HSUEH
NORWAY BAY Dec. 16, 2020
A new children’s book has just hit the market in time for the holiday season. Pattie Klus, a cottager in Norway Bay, recently published her book called . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca