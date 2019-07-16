Tuesday, July 16, 2019
The Equity
The Bristol Market relocated to the public beach in Norway Bay for the rest of the summer, in a bid to attract more customers. They will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. Pictured, vendors Jennifer Davies of Mayhew Family Farm and Donna Courchesne of Ferme Andrew Simms Farm pose for a picture.
News 

New location, same market

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
Norway bay
July 12, 2019
The Bristol Market has switched up their location this summer to the public beach in Norway Bay, in a bid to attract more customers, and vendors.
Donna Courchesne, representing Ferme Andrew Simms Farm, along with Jennifer Davies of Mayhew Family Farm, explained that it was a group decision to move from their previous location at the Wyman rest stop on Hwy. 148.

 

