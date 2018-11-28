New management for Fort Coulonge Christmas market

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

FORT COULONGE

Nov. 25, 2018

Sunday saw the return of one Christmas market to Fort Coulonge, albeit under new management.

When the original organizer decided to step back from arranging for the show at the Club de l’âge d’or, two new entrepreneurs took their place to ensure it keeps running.

Filling the club with more than 10 vendors, as well as running their own booths, Michelle Bourgoin and Daniele Rousseau were proud to have the market return once again to Fort Coulonge.

