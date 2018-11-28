Wednesday, November 28, 2018

The Club de l'âge d’or in Fort Coulonge played host to a Christmas market on Sunday, as vendors filled the hall with everything from baked goods and jewellery to leggings and preserves. From left: Maya Morin and Michelle Bourgoin at their booth full of preserves and jewellery.
News 

New management for Fort Coulonge Christmas market

Liz Draper
Pictured, Celeste Beland sold a variety of baked goods, taking part in her first show.

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
FORT COULONGE
Nov. 25, 2018
Sunday saw the return of one Christmas market to Fort Coulonge, albeit under new management.
When the original organizer decided to step back from arranging for the show at the Club de l’âge d’or, two new entrepreneurs took their place to ensure it keeps running.
Filling the club with more than 10 vendors, as well as running their own booths, Michelle Bourgoin and Daniele Rousseau were proud to have the market return once again to Fort Coulonge.

