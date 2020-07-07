Wednesday, July 8, 2020
The location for the proposed beach project is along the Coulonge River, near J & A Bowers restaurant. The collective that has taken on the building process expects the site to be ready for public access in August.
New Mansfield beach set for August opening

STEPHEN RICCIO
MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT July 8, 2020
A public beach is set to open in Mansfield de Pontefract this August, as the municipality has been in collaboration with Fort Coulonge and the Aventure Hélianthe cooperative to put together a summertime activity solution for residents.
