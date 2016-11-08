New Mansfield BMR store to open soon

CALEB NICKERSON

MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT

Nov. 9, 2016

BMR Matériaux JLS in Mansfield will be re-opening their doors before Christmas, roughly a year after a fire tore through the premises and destroyed over a million dollars of inventory.

Co-owner Connie Lasalle was unsure of the exact opening date, but said the wait would soon be over.

“It’s still fluctuating, but somewhere shortly after November 28,” she said. “When we first started the project we were hoping for somewhere in early November but construction deadlines are construction deadlines.”

She said even after opening there will still be plenty of work to be done, but she was pleased with how quickly the business had regained its footing after such a devastating loss.

“It’s much faster than anyone anticipated,” she said. “It’s not normal to build what we’ve built here and move into it that quickly… It’s definitely a work in progress.”

