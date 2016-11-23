New phone tower improves Mansfield cell service

CALEB NICKERSON

MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT Nov. 23, 2016

Bell Mobility installed new equipment that has drastically improve service in the Fort Coulonge area starting on Nov. 2.

There is currently a Rogers tower that services the area, but before November, the closest Bell tower was in Shawville. Justin Greene, employee at local Bell Mobility distributors WEPC in Shawville explained that the Bell equipment is installed on the existing tower.

