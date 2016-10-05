Petes Sales

New play structure for Quyon school

playstructure

Students at École Sainte-Marie in Quyon were overjoyed with their new playstructure. Back, from left: Mckenna Huckabone, Easton Armstrong, Jaxson Armstrong, Bryana Miljour, Maryse Villenevre, Garett Rusenstrom, Ainslei Rusentsrom and Lana Gibbons. Middle, from left: Lise Cyr, Anny Bourret, Martine Rainville, Rock Bouliane, Réjean Desjardins, Johanne Légaré and Genivère Gagnon. Front, from left: Joshua Boisclair-Szondi, Kyana Sarault and Gracie-Jayne Côté-McCann.

CALEB NICKERSON
QUYON Oct. 17, 2016
Students at École Sainte-Marie in Quyon are bound to be pleased with the addition of a new play structure to their school yard.
Anny Bourret, president of the parent’s committee that organized the fundraising for the project, explained that raising the $21,000 needed for the project has taken about four years.

