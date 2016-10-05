New play structure for Quyon school

CALEB NICKERSON

QUYON Oct. 17, 2016

Students at École Sainte-Marie in Quyon are bound to be pleased with the addition of a new play structure to their school yard.

Anny Bourret, president of the parent’s committee that organized the fundraising for the project, explained that raising the $21,000 needed for the project has taken about four years.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me