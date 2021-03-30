Saturday, April 3, 2021
Mitch Trudeau, owner of the new Clarendon Street Cafe in Quyon, always wanted to open his own restaurant, which finally came true on March 27. He and his staff offer homemade meals and a cozy space tied into the history of the town.
Highlight News 

New Quyon cafe combines heritage with homemade meals

Emily Hsueh ,

EMILY HSUEH
QUYON March 27, 2021
Quyon’s got a brand new place to chow down: the Clarendon Street Cafe is now open for business as of March 27.
Upon walking into the restaurant at 1099 Clarendon Street, visitors will notice the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca