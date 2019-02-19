New search engine for outdoor Outaouais activities

CALEB NICKERSON

BRISTOL Feb. 15, 2019

On Feb. 15, a crowd of local officials and tourism stakeholders gathered at Coronation Hall Cider Mills for the unveiling of a new search engine for outdoor activities in the region: outaouaisoutdoor.ca.

The website is a project of the Outaouais Outdoor roundtable, which is coordinated by Loisir sport Outaouais (LSO), an organization that promotes physical activity.

