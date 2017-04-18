New septic rules set to come into effect

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC April 19, 2017

New amendments to the regulation respecting waste water disposal systems for isolated dwellings will come into effect on April 26.

The amendments, which were announced last year, were made to offer solutions to those who need to upgrade their septic systems by installing a tertiary treatment system with phosphorus removal.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me