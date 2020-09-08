Wednesday, September 9, 2020
The Campbell’s Bay Litchfield Fire Department welcomed a new truck to their fleet on Friday morning, replacing the aged 2001 Ford Explorer they have been using as an emergency response vehicle. From left: Litchfield Pro-Mayor Denis Dubeau, Bristol Auto Performance’s Riley and Cecil MacGregor, Litchfield Mayor Colleen Larivière, Campbell’s Bay Mayor Maurice Beauregard and Fire Chief Kevin Kluke.
News 

New vehicle for fire department

Emily Hsueh , , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
CAMPBELL’S BAY
Sept. 4, 2020
The Campbell’s Bay Litchfield Fire Department introduced a new vehicle into their fleet last week, replacing an aged SUV that’s used for medical calls.
Campbell’s Bay Mayor Maurice Beauregard, who is also a . . .

