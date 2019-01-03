New year, new leaf

by Shelley Heaphy

As another year ends and as a new one begins my mind always runs over what we’ve just been through. I start to replay all the memories we’ve made as a family, all the things we’ve accomplished, how much each child has grown, how much I’ve aged (hahaha), and on and on …. A year really does pass by so quickly, when we look back at photos (on my camera because, of course, I haven’t printed them out yet.) I see squishier faces and shorter legs, I see experiences we’ve had and places we visited. Lots of smiles and tears from this past year and just so much to appreciate and cherish.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me