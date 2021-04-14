Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Todd Hearty has been a scout inthe NHL for the last 22 years but has played hockey for most of his life. He got his start at the age of 12 when he moved to the Pontiac and discovered his passion for the sport. Currently, he scouts for the Philadelphia Flyers, but continued to play in the local leagues and tournaments like Flying Elbows, pictured.
NHL scout Todd Hearty drafted into the PHS Hall of Fame

Emily Hsueh , ,

EMILY HSUEH
SHAWVILLE April 14, 2021
Todd Hearty’s work and passion for hockey has taken him around the world and back. From a boy who attended Pontiac High School to scouting for three different NHL teams, Hearty has . . .

