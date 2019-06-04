No charges in police shooting of Beaudoin

CALEB NICKERSON DANFORD LAKE May 28, 2019 Quebec’s Director of Penal and Criminal Prosecutions (DPCP) announced on May 28 that they would not lay charges against the officer that shot and killed Danford Lake resident Dennis Beaudoin on Dec. 28, 2017. This comes following a report on the incident by the province’s independent bureau of investigation (BEI), which is tasked with reviewing any cases of death during a police intervention.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.